15:48 05.11.2020

G7 Ambassadors urge Ukraine to take quick action due to crisis in Constitutional Court

The G7 Ambassadors during their meeting with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov stressed the importance of quick action to resolve the situation in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, in particular, assessing Ukraine's actions in this direction.

"At a meeting with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Razumkov, the G7 Ambassadors welcomed the efforts of the pro-reform forces to come together to resolve the situation involving the Constitutional Court," the G7 Ambassadors said in the statement on Twitter.

The G7 Ambassadors also said that quick action is needed to resolve the crisis.

Tags: #g7 #constitutional_court
