09:58 05.11.2020

Iran ready to take responsibility for downing of UIA plane - Foreign Ministry

Iran ready to take full responsibility for the downing of the Boeing 737-800 plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Positive outcomes achieved during the negotiations with Tehran confirm Iran's readiness to take full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian place, as well as the willingness of the Iranian government to resolve the issue in a comprehensive and just manner," the press service quoted Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador in Kyiv Manouchehr Moradi.

Enin also reiterated the importance of an impartial and transparent investigation into all circumstances of the incident with Flight PS752. The openness of the Iranian side will help ensure the necessary level of international trust in the results of the technical and criminal investigation which Iran intends to present in the near future.

The Iranian ambassador, in turn, assured Ukraine that his country is ready to secure mutually acceptable solutions to all issues as soon as possible during the next round of their talks set for late November-early December 2020.

