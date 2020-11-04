Zelensky fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhiy Trofimov from the post of First Deputy Head of the President's Office.

"To dismiss Serhiy Volodymyrovych Trofimov from the post of the first deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine in accordance with his statement," according to the presidential decree of November 4.

In another decree, Zelensky appointed Trofimov as his (external) advisor.

In the President's Office, Trofimov was responsible for regional policy.