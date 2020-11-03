Facts

10:23 03.11.2020

President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

1 min read
President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, is confident that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a plan B to settle the situation in Donbas.

"First of all, I am absolutely convinced that the President has such a plan B. There is such a plan B in our group as well, but I am not authorized to tell you about this plan now," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Kravchuk also said that he believes the president remembers that "one year" period to try to use the existing mechanisms, which he spoke about.

"True, he spoke about a year for Ukraine. He cannot speak for Russia, for France, for Germany. I think that if we take this problem, divide, what Ukraine should have done, it, let's say, did more, than didn't do, much more. It would be wrong and inaccurate, and even offensive to say that we sat and waited for someone to do something, and we just watched. Personally, I would take it as an insult," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #kravchuk
