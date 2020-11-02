Facts

15:17 02.11.2020

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

2 min read
NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

Due to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has stopped checking the organization of work to prevent and identify corruption in Ukravtodor, Energoatom, tender committee of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA) and the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the press service of the NACP reports.

Thus, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27, 2020, No. 13-r/2020, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention is deprived of the right to conduct inspections of the organization of work to prevent and detect corruption.

It is noted that NACP stops carrying out these checks until the legislative regulation of this issue.

"This is another of the devastating consequences that the decision of the Constitutional Court inflicted on the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine. In these institutions, we had to check the conditions for the protection of whistleblowers, the preparation and implementation of anti-corruption programs and channels for reporting possible violations of the Law on Preventing Corruption," head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov stressed.

Also, in addition, by the end of 2020, the Agency had to carry out scheduled inspections at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service, and the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine.

Tags: #constitutional_court #nacp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

18:18 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

16:33 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

15:10 02.11.2020
Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

12:24 02.11.2020
CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

11:36 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

11:00 02.11.2020
Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

10:31 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

09:36 02.11.2020
Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

16:48 31.10.2020
Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

LATEST

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Political prisoner Shumkov tortured in Russian colony – Denisova

SBI seeks intl legal assistance to investigate case against Poroshenko

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 400,000 in Ukraine since beginning of pandemic, 6,754 new cases per day – NSDC

Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Ukraine again hits all-time high record of COVID-10 cases (8,752), 3,902 recoveries over past day

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD