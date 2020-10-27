District Administrative Court confirms information about separate ruling on Sytnyk

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv city says that the information about a separate ruling regarding Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk is true.

"A separate ruling regarding the director of NABU is not a fake. The news will be posted on the District Administrative Court of Kyiv website," speaker-judge Bohdan Sanin wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Earlier, the media said that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv city decided to remove information about Artem Sytnyk as Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from the public register.

Thus, the court decided to reinstate former Head of the NABU second division of detectives Oleksandr Kareyev in his post, having recognized his dismissal as illegal.