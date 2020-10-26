Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said that amendments to the electoral legislation before the local elections in Ukraine are contrary to international practice.

Director of the OSCE ODIHR Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir said at an online conference on Monday that the amendments to the Electoral Code helped to eliminate some of the inconsistencies that were in it. They also contained some significant changes, including amendments to the electoral system of the state, which were adopted just before the elections, which is contrary to general best practices in the world.

According to her, the updated Electoral Code is inclusive, but politicized in some moments, and it does not take into account all the recommendations given by the ODIHR.

She said that one of the positive changes in the Ukrainian electoral legislation is to simplify the procedure for registering voters, as well as changing the electoral address, as previously recommended by their organization. At the same time, only 100,000 voters this time were able to take advantage of this opportunity.

The head of the mission referred to the positive aspects of the new Electoral Code as the gender quota for the lists of candidates for deputies.