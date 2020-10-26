OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

The electoral process in the local elections held on Sunday was calm and well-organized, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir has said.

Gísladóttir said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday that in the limited number of polling stations that ODIHR representatives visited on election day, they observed that the electoral process was generally calm, well-organized and transparent, all procedures were generally followed.

These are preliminary findings of the OSCE ODIHR. The mission representatives will continue to observe the elections in Ukraine during the second round.