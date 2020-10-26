Facts

15:40 26.10.2020

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

1 min read
OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

The electoral process in the local elections held on Sunday was calm and well-organized, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir has said.

Gísladóttir said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday that in the limited number of polling stations that ODIHR representatives visited on election day, they observed that the electoral process was generally calm, well-organized and transparent, all procedures were generally followed.

These are preliminary findings of the OSCE ODIHR. The mission representatives will continue to observe the elections in Ukraine during the second round.

Tags: #elections #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 26.10.2020
Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

16:54 26.10.2020
Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

16:49 26.10.2020
Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

16:41 26.10.2020
Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

16:15 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

15:43 26.10.2020
Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

13:32 26.10.2020
Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

11:26 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

11:26 26.10.2020
OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

10:50 26.10.2020
Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

LATEST

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD