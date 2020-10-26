Facts

12:49 26.10.2020

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The current mayor of the city Anatoliy Bondarenko is leading in the elections of the mayor of Cherkasy, ​​according to the results of the exit poll held jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and the Ukraine 24 TV channel using the tools of the Liberty Report sociological company, announced on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Sunday night.

According to the research results, 32.66% of the city residents voted for Bondarenko. The second place is taken by the Holos party representative Viktor Yevpak, 19.84% voted for him, the third is the representative of the Servant of the People Vitaliy Ilchenko, 17.8% voted for him.

The fourth place is taken by the representative of the Cherkaschany organization Vladyslav Pustovar (5.95%), the fifth is the European Solidarity party representative Serhiy Kudaktin (5.86%).

The marginal sampling error is 1.9% with a confidence level of 95% (excluding the design effect).

