Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once in past day - JFO HQ

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have once violated the ceasefire, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters has said.

"The enemy violated ceasefire in the evening, using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in Avdiyivka area. Provocative single shots did not pose a threat to life and health, so our soldiers did not open fire in response.

There were no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Force," the statement on the official JFO headquarters Facebook page said on Monday morning.

From the beginning of the current day, the silence regime was observed along the entire disengagement line.

"Since the beginning of this day, on October 26, the ceasefire regime has been fully observed in zones of responsibility of our brigades," the JFO headquarters reported.