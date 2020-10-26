Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Election day during local elections in Ukraine on October 25 generally met democratic standards for fair elections, the all-Ukrainian public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) has said.

"Our general conclusion: according to the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, the voting day in local elections generally met democratic standards for fair and democratic elections. In the overwhelming majority of cases, violations of the current legislation did not have a significant impact or could not have a significant impact on the results of the expression of will," said head of the CVU AOleksiy Koshel at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.