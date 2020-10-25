Facts

17:16 25.10.2020

Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

1 min read

More than 40 people have already been detained at unauthorized protests throughout Belarus on Sunday, the Viasna human rights center, which is unregistered in Belarus, said.

The list was published on the Viasna website and being updated.

Unlike previous Sunday protests, the largest number of people were detained not in the Belarusian capital, but in regions, the Viasna human rights center said. Rights campaigners said detentions have taken place already in ten cities, namely, in Minsk, Grodno, Gomel, Brest, Mogilev, Rechitsa, Pinsk, Lida, Borisov, and in Novopolotsk.

