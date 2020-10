Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

The lowest voter turnout at the local elections held in Ukraine on Sunday as of 13:00 was recorded in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, where it was 14%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on its website.

In Zakarpattia region, the voter turnout was 15.3%, in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions it was 15.5%, in Kyiv region was 15.6%, in Sumy region was 15.7%, in Kyiv city was 16.2%, in Poltava region was 16.6%, in Kherson was 16.7%, in Volyn, Ternopil and Cherkasy regions was 17%, in Vinnytsia region was 17.2%, in Luhansk region was 18%, in Zhytomyr regions was 18.3%, in Kirovohrad region was 18.6%, in Chernihiv region was 20.1%, in Donetsk region was 22.1%.

The highest voter turnout of 26% was recorded in Odesa region (excluding the city of Odesa).