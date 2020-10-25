Kharkiv police receives 130 reports of election violations, seven cases initiated

Some 130 reports of violations of electoral legislation in the local elections on the territory of Kharkiv and the region were received by the police as of Sunday 15:00, criminal proceedings on seven of them have been initiated.

According to the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, most of the proceedings (five) are initiated under Part 1 of Article 157 (obstruction of the exercise of suffrage or the right to participate in a referendum, the work of an election commission or a referendum commission or the activities of an official observer) of the Criminal Code Ukraine.

These are two proceedings in Derhachivsky district, where, due to a malfunction of the locking device of the safe box in which the voting ballots were stored, two polling stations did not start working in time. Two more criminal proceedings under the same article were initiated in Iziumsky district, where ballots for voting for candidates for Izium City Council were absent at two polling stations.

In addition, in Kharkiv, on Tarasivska Street, an unknown person interfered with the work of volunteers and resisted the representative of the authorities. On this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

In Lozivsky district of the region, a resident of the village of Yakovlivka voted twice: first at home, and then at a polling station. His actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 158-1 (illegal use of a ballot paper, a ballot paper for voting in a referendum, voting by a voter, a referendum participant more than once) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Information about other violations is registered in the Unified Register of Territorial Police Departments, and a check is being carried out.