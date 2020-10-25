OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

Observers of the OPORA civic network did not record any attempts to illegally stuff ballots as of 12:00 on the day of voting in local elections in Ukraine, while they note that there are insignificant facts of illegal receipt of ballots, their photographing by voters and demonstrations.

At 92% of polling stations, OPORA observers did not record any attempts to illegally issue or receive ballots, but isolated incidents of this kind were recorded: attempts to get a ballot for other citizens, without proper documents, OPORA analyst Oleksandr Kliuzhev said at an online briefing.

Also, there were facts of demonstration by a voter of his ballots - at 4.7% of polling stations. "At almost 1% of polling stations, attempts were made to photograph the ballot," he added.

"These incidents could be connected both with common motives and with possible technologies to control the voting of voters," Kliuzhev said.

OPORA's report posted on its Facebook page also notes that from the moment the polling stations were opened until 12:00, OPORA observers have not recorded any attempts to illegally stuff ballots.