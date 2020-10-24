Facts

17:12 24.10.2020

Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The Ukrainian-British exercises "Warrior Watcher-2020" are taking place in Mykolaiv with the participation of representatives of the Naval Forces, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Great Britain, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"During the first week, the methodology for planning the protection and defense of airfields, which is used in British Armed Forces, was studied. Also this year, the experience of previous exercises, when there was only one scenario, was taken into account, and the corresponding adjustments were made," said the deputy head of the exercise, Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Maksymenko.

It is reported that the main goal of the training is to familiarize with the theoretical foundations of planning and assessing the risks of protecting airfields and critical infrastructure according to NATO standards, increasing the level of compatibility between the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the security units of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain.

According to the head of the British Armed Forces group of instructors, Flight Lieutenant Ben Hewitt, it is important for British instructors not only to conduct trainings for their Ukrainian colleagues, but also to exchange experiences and thoughts.

"What we teach, we are actually giving a toolkit that will allow you to better and more accurately form an airfield defense plan. In addition, this will provide maximum flexibility in planning. We are very pleased that we have been visiting Ukraine and we are further deepening cooperation between our countries and friendly ties," he said.

Tags: #exercises #defense #ministry #mykolaiv
