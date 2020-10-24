Russia records 16,521 COVID-19 cases, 296 deaths over past 24 hours - coronavirus response HQ

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Russia has recorded another 16,521 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and 296 people diagnosed earlier with coronavirus have died over this period, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Saturday.

"Russia has recorded 16,521 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 85 regions over the past 24 hours, including 4,255 cases (25.8%) identified proactively, without any clinical symptoms," it said.

The day before saw 17,340 COVID-19 cases.

The highest number of cases has still been recorded in Moscow, as the Russian capital saw 4,453 new cases overnight. But this figure is lower than yesterday's one almost by 1,000 cases; Friday was marked by an all-time high of cases this autumn, 5,478.

According to the headquarters, 2,639 patients were discharged upon recovery and 63 died in Moscow over the past day.

The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases recorded in the 85 regions of the Russian Federation has reached 1,497,167 (+1.1%). Over the entire period of the pandemic, 25,821 people have died in Russia. As many as 1,130,818 patients have recovered and been released from the hospital, including 11,567 over the past 24 hours alone, the headquarters said.