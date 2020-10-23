SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained in Kyiv region two members of one of the public organizations, financed by MPs to participate in raider seizures, rallies and protest actions.

"According to the preliminary investigation, it was established that the association is under the control of the MP and the co-chairman of one of the existing political parties. Under the guise of a sports association, members of the public organization, ordered by the party leadership, were involved in force measures during raider seizures, they participated in meetings and protest actions. According to law enforcement officers, control over the activities and funding was carried out by another MP from this party, who owns a local security company," the SBU said on its website on Friday.

Special service operatives found out that the members of the association also controlled the sale of drugs in the region, stored explosives, weapons and ammunition. During searches at the addresses of residence of the main defendants, law enforcement officers seized a hand grenade launcher, an RGO defensive grenade, seven improvised explosive devices, Schmeisser gun, devices for firing rubber cartridges, 70 cartridges of various calibers, prepackaged drugs, SIM cards of several mobile operators, telephones, computer equipment.

Two active members of the group were detained at their place of residence, now they are preparing suspicion of committing crimes, three more are wanted.