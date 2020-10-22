NSDC Secretary calls production of precision weapons priority

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the production of precision weapons is among the priorities of government policy, according to the council's website on Thursday.

"We are closely following the conflicts that are now going on, and we understand that our priority is the production of precision weapons in the fight against the occupier," Danilov said during a live broadcast with Washington titled "Quest for Mature Nation" organized by the Center for the United States and Ukrainian relations, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also named among the priorities the reforming of the military and industrial complex "with maximum corporatization and the involvement of NATO countries in the joint production of weapons on the territory of Ukraine."

He also thanked international partners for providing Ukraine with comprehensive security assistance and said that Ukraine allocates at least 5% of its annual GDP for defense needs.

Danilov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become "much stronger and better armed," compared to what they were at the beginning of Russia's aggression, and are gradually approaching NATO standards, and Ukraine will surely win the war unleashed by Russia.