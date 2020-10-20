Facts

16:56 20.10.2020

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has confirmed that active work continues to make a meeting of the leaders in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia) in Berlin possible.

"The President [of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] rightly said: we are all working on this. Progress is very slow, but this is a long process. I think that the Ukrainian side is much more actively involved in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), it has many ideas how to overcome such blockades. My colleagues in Berlin are trying to support them. It does not help that TCG participants meet only online now. In such negotiations, the greatest progress is made 'in the corridors.' Now it is really very difficult because of the pandemic, but we are all working hard on this," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The ambassador stressed that Germany would continue working in the Minsk, Normandy formats so that the war in the east of Ukraine ends.

"There have always been talks about expanding the format, and I understand Ukraine, which wants to make the circle [of negotiators] as wide as possible. Regarding this issue [from a poll initiated by President Zelensky on October 25], I'm a little afraid, that a lot of Ukrainians do not even know what the Budapest Memorandum is. Perhaps they will all look at Wikipedia to understand this. We will simply continue to work in the Minsk, Normandy format, so that, I really hope for that, to finish this war in the East," Feldhusen said, answering a question on how she relates the idea of expanding the circle of participants in the Normandy format negotiations and the question of whether Ukraine needs to raise the issue of using the security guarantees defined by the Budapest memorandum.

