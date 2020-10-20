Facts

16:15 20.10.2020

U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

The United States will broaden sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in a bid to prevent its completion, The Wall Street Journal said, quoting the State Department.

The State Department has "broadened the scope of sanctions targeting an unfinished Russian-backed natural-gas pipeline that has been a source of tension between Germany, Russia and the U.S.," the WSJ said.

"Guidance the State Department published on its website Tuesday expands upon last year's measure, saying sanctions would apply to companies providing services, facilities or funding for 'upgrades or installation of equipment' for vessels that would work on Nord Stream 2," it said.

