Representatives of EU, UK, Canada, Turkey are ready to join 'Crimean platform' format – Zelensky

Representatives of the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Turkey are ready to join the Crimean Platform format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"One may post as many funny memes about the security guarantees of the Budapest Memorandum, but this will not return our territories. We are looking for new effective tools for this, we have returned the issue of Crimea to the international scope, we are creating the Crimean Platform format. This is the coordination of international efforts to protect rights of the Crimeans and de-occupation of the peninsula. I have already substantively discussed this initiative with representatives of the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Turkey and other partners. Many of them are ready to join and take an active part in it, "he said in the annual traditional statement of the head of state to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.