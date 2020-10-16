Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime six times in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donbas, Russian mercenaries have opened fire six times towards Ukrainian positions, with no losses recorded among the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on October 15, six violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. ... There were no combat losses as a result of enemy attacks," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Friday.

In particular, in the Azov region, contrary to the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group, the passage of an enemy UAV with the crossing of the demarcation line was documented. The action of the drone was suppressed by the Ukrainian means of electronic warfare.

Also, Russian mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime near Prychepylivka. In this sector, the enemy used an automatic easel grenade launcher and small arms. In addition, fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms was recorded twice near Avdiyivka and twice in Novotoshkovske area.