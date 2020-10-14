Zelensky offers Ukrainians to answer question on Oct 25 whether it is necessary to impose life imprisonment for especially high-level corruption

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky offered the Ukrainians, as the first question for national polls, which is planned to be held on the day of local elections on October 25, to say whether it is necessary to impose life imprisonment for especially high-level corruption in the country.

"Thus, question number one: should we impose life imprisonment for especially high-level corruption?" He said in a video statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, on October 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced nationwide polls in the country on the day of local elections on October 25, in which citizens will be asked to answer five questions. Talking about what questions will be proposed, he said: "More on that later."