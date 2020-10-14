Crimea issue should not be forgotten, Ukraine is trying to intensify work on its solution – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of de-occupation and return of Crimea to Ukraine should not be forgotten, and Ukraine's initiative to create "Crimean Platform" is precisely aimed at strengthening work on this issue.

"This is not just a war in Donbas. How did it all start? With the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation. We all must not forget about this," he said in a joint interview with Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Ukraine television channel and Polish "TVP1."

Zelensky said that at the negotiations of the Normandy Four and then at the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass, the issue of Crimea is not raised. "Here we are grateful [to Poland] for this support, which does not forget this issue [of Crimea]. And vice versa, we are strengthening the solution to this issue. The 'Crimean Platform' is being created, to which Ukraine wants to involve all its friends, all countries that want to de-occupy Crimea," he said.