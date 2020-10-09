SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has contacted Google and Apple Inc. over the availability on their Play Market and App Store services of mobile applications, including Russian social networks, developed by legal entities subject to economic and other restrictive sanctions.

"At the same time, the Security Service has asked the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine to also inform foreign partners working in the territory of our state regarding the need to comply with the requirements of current legislation," the SBU press center said on Friday.