Facts

13:40 09.10.2020

SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

1 min read
SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has contacted Google and Apple Inc. over the availability on their Play Market and App Store services of mobile applications, including Russian social networks, developed by legal entities subject to economic and other restrictive sanctions.

"At the same time, the Security Service has asked the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine to also inform foreign partners working in the territory of our state regarding the need to comply with the requirements of current legislation," the SBU press center said on Friday.

Tags: #play_market #app_store #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:10 26.09.2020
SBU on An-26 crash: Crew commander reported left engine failure, requested landing, plane crashed five minutes later

SBU on An-26 crash: Crew commander reported left engine failure, requested landing, plane crashed five minutes later

11:33 16.09.2020
SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

SBU investigating supply of airplane engine parts from 'LPR' to Russia

13:45 26.08.2020
SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

15:41 20.08.2020
FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

12:42 20.08.2020
SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

17:02 03.08.2020
'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

12:58 30.07.2020
Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

12:23 30.07.2020
SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

10:25 30.07.2020
SBU unveils large-scale illegal logging in forestry enterprises in western, northern Ukraine

SBU unveils large-scale illegal logging in forestry enterprises in western, northern Ukraine

22:02 21.07.2020
Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

LATEST

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

UK to help equip Ukraine's Navy with modern NATO-compliant missile boats - President's Office

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD