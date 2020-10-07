Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov says about problems in the systemic interaction and cooperation of the Mejlis with the state authorities of Ukraine, primarily with the president of the country.

"In December 2019, in accordance with the instruction of the President of Ukraine, the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, together with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, developed and submitted to the President's Office a draft decree of the President of Ukraine "On Cooperation with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People", the consideration of which, unfortunately, "continues to this day," the Mejlis presidium said in a statement signed by Chubarov, which the head of the Mejlis posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Preliminary agreements on further work on the draft laws "On the Status of the Crimean Tatar People", "On Indigenous Peoples in Ukraine", "On Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine in Part X "Autonomous Republic of Crimea", submitted to the Office of the President of Ukraine, also remain unrealized. A number of other issues, which are important for the settlement of internally displaced persons from Crimea, remained at the level of consideration," Chubarov said.

According to him, the timely solution of emerging issues requires building systemic interaction and cooperation of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people with the state authorities of Ukraine, primarily with the President of Ukraine.

"In February 2014 [...] the main task of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people was de-occupation of Crimea and the restoration of the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the Crimean peninsula and the adjacent waters of the Black and Azov Seas [...]In its activities, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people pays special attention to protection of the Crimean Tatar people rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the rights of citizens of Ukraine - immigrants from the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement says.