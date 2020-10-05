Facts

11:51 05.10.2020

Ukraine's peace plan for Donbas on table, awaiting response from opposite side – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak notes that the plan for a peaceful settlement of Ukraine on Donbas "is on the table," and none of the international partners has any doubts about Ukraine's position.

"One of the greatest achievements this year is that none of our international partners have any questions about the Ukrainian position. And today the Ukrainian peace plan is on the table. This plan has at the end what the Ukrainian people want so much, and what, I hope, all progressive countries and our partners are waiting for, and what the residents of Donbas, our military, their families are first and foremost waiting for. We managed to build the atmosphere in the negotiation process, both in Minsk and in the Normandy format, when no one has doubts about it. All that remains is to get an answer from our vis-a-vis," he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Saturday.

Yermak said that it is possible to clarify some details of this peace plan, but if there is a real desire to end the war, then it can be clearly outlined in terms of time and end the war. "If not, then say loudly about this that you do not want to end the war in Ukraine," he said.

The head of the President's Office noted that the final stage of this plan is to conduct local elections in ORDLO on the basis of Ukrainian legislation and the norms of the Copenhagen Convention, and if one carefully studies the latter, then there are answers to all questions.

"It is enough to say that yes, Ukraine must return its territory, Ukraine takes control over the state border, and democratic elections are being held in the demilitarized zone," he said.

Tags: #yermak #donbass
