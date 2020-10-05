Facts

No casualties reported amid four ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine has reported four violations of the ceasefire regime by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas over the past day, with no casualties reported, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"In the past day, October 4, the Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire four times. In particular, the enemy used rifles near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Katerynivka, as well as an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane. In addition, the invaders fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and rifles near the village of S humy. The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian troops so the Joint Forces did not return fire. No casualties were reported among Ukrainian personnel in the past day," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Since Monday midnight, Russian mercenaries have carried out another shelling attack of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Since Monday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the enemy with the use of an under-barrel grenade launcher has been recorded near the village of Novoluhanske. The ceasefire is respected in the rest of the areas along the entire contact line," the JFO staff said.

