18:47 01.10.2020

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Oct 5

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at a meeting on Thursday established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine from October 5.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response took place. From 00:00 on October 5 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate. Kyiv remains in the yellow zone," wrote Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on Facebook.

The "red" zone will include the town of Ternopil of Ternopil region and the town of Kaniv, Cherkasy region.

