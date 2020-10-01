Facts

13:09 01.10.2020

Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers it necessary to restore a full political dialogue between Ukraine and China, and looks forward to exchange visits with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

"Ukraine is developing and moving forward. I also want to see progress in Ukrainian and Chinese relations. In my opinion, the time has come to give our dialogue new impetus. I think that for this we need to restore a full political dialogue between our states. We need to restore the dynamics of bilateral contacts at the level of ministries and departments, at the level of heads of government, parliaments and, of course, leaders. I would be glad to welcome President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Ukraine," he said in an interview with the Xinhua Chinese news agency, released on the presidential website.

The President of Ukraine also said that it would be a great honor for him to visit China.

