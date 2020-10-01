Five victims of wildfires in Luhansk region, aviation involved in extinguishing – Interior Ministry

As a result of widespread wildfires in Luhansk region, five people died, 120 people evacuated, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said on Thursday morning.

"For 24 hours, firefighters, rescuers, police officers, military personnel have been extinguishing wildfires and evacuating people. As a result of the wildfires, five people have died. According to operational data, 120 people have been evacuated," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on its Facebook page.

Earlier it was reported about the deaths of four and ten people injured as a result of large wildfires in Luhansk region.

According to the information, in total 1,229 people and 204equipment were involved in extinguishing fires. "Aviation has been involved in extinguishing wildfires, in agreement with the headquarters of the Joint Force Operation and the Joint Center for Control and Coordination," the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said that an operational government group headed by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Serhiy Yarovy flew to the site of forest wildfires in Luhansk region for the actions of all forces.

"The group also included Chairman of the State Emergency Service Mykola Chechotkin, Commander of the National Guard Mykola Balan, Chairman of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine Vasyl Kuziovych, and First Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Rostyslav Zamlynsky," the ministry said.