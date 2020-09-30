Facts

18:17 30.09.2020

UIA ceases its representative offices in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus

1 min read
UIA ceases its representative offices in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) ceases operations of its representative offices in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

According to the data in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the reason for the adoption of such a decision by the company's supervisory board was the reduction in the airline's staff, the cost saving for representative offices.

The airline said in the statement that these representative offices are located at the following addresses: Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, 73a Turkmenbashy Avenue; Uzbekistan, Tashkent, 34 Taras Shevchenko Street; Belarus, Minsk, 2/5 Zybitskaya Street.

