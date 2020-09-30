Facts

14:28 30.09.2020

Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

1 min read
Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

Ukrainian parliamentarians supported the replacement of the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday and Friday, October 1-2, with work in committees due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 among MPs and in the Parliament's Apparatus.

Some 278 deputies voted for the updated draft agenda of the plenary session of the Rada on Wednesday.

Before that, the chairmen of factions and deputy groups of the Verkhovna Rada had appealed to speaker Dmytro Razumkov with a call to replace the plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday with work in committees.

Tags: #covid_19 #rada
Interfax-Ukraine
