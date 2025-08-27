Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 27.08.2025

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

US President Donald Trump may force Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to agree to the presence of a foreign peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, believes Yehor Chernev (Servant of the People faction), head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"We must develop such guarantees, under which the contingents should still be on the territory of Ukraine, but this will definitely happen with discussions with the Russian Federation. Yes, it will be against it, yes, it will not want to do it, but Trump definitely has the leverage to make Putin agree to it," Chernev said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, without such an agreement, no European country will send a peacekeeping contingent or a contingent to stand on the disengagement line.

"Here, everything will depend on the position of the United States. If the United States pressures Putin to agree to security guarantees with the presence of European countries on Ukrainian territory, then the Coalition of the Willing will finally become a coalition of the determined ... If Putin says that he is against it, and Trump does nothing about it, believe me, there will be no [participation in the contingent] of either Britain or other countries," Chernev noted.

Tags: #rada #security

