Facts

11:22 28.09.2020

TCG participants discuss implementation of agreements reached in Paris in December 2019, existing problems – President's Office

3 min read
TCG participants discuss implementation of agreements reached in Paris in December 2019, existing problems – President's Office

During a working trip to Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the work of the Trilateral Contact Group at the Mayorske checkpoint.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, his Deputy Roman Mashovets, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak, Minister of Defense Andriy Taran, Head of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko, Director of the Sixth Territorial Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Plakhotniuk, parliamentarian, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the TCG Oleksandr Merezhko, other representatives of Ukraine in the TCG, as well as representatives of the OSCE SMM, the press service of the President's Office reported on Saturday.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in Paris during the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four last December, as well as the problems that hinder the implementation of these agreements. It was noted that the regime of comprehensive and permanent ceasefire is an undeniable success on the way to peace in Donbas," the message reads.

"Indeed, we observe minimization of losses. Today, the silence mode has been maintained for the 62nd day. I want to thank, first of all, our military for endurance, to thank the command of the Armed Forces and the JFO, the Commander-in-Chief - for the right approach to the army, to every officer, to every soldier. And for the understanding, which made this first step towards peace in Donbas possible," the President of Ukraine said.

The OSCE SMM representative in Kramatorsk said the monitoring mission had recorded significantly fewer violations since July 27, when a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire had come into force.

"In seven weeks since the introduction of additional measures for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, from July 27 to September 16, 1,052 violations were recorded. For comparison, in five weeks before that, we recorded 18,027 violations," the OSCE representative said, adding that only one civilian was injured during the two months of the regime of silence - on the first day of its operation.

"The silence regime has been in force for two months. Despite single and aimless shots, the regime is adhered to. We have grounds to believe that the 'silence' will continue," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak noted.

During a meeting, the parties discussed the progress in the issue of mirror disengagement of forces and assets in four agreed areas, as well as in the issue of demining of Donbas territory.

"Pursuant to the agreements reached in Paris, demining was carried out at 12 sites previously agreed. The water and gas supply facilities needed by the population have been demined. On the side controlled by Ukraine, the number of people wounded by mines has significantly decreased," commander of the JFO Volodymyr Kravchenko said.

The issue of possible opening of more checkpoints in Donbas was also discussed.

In order to speed up the negotiation process to achieve greater results in all these issues and faster implementation of the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy Four, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak invited TCG participants to meet more often.

"I would like to ask the representatives of the Trilateral Contact Group to start working every week, despite the approach of winter. There is no point in delaying the negotiation process," he said.

Tags: #presidents_office #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 24.09.2020
Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

17:37 21.09.2020
Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

09:36 21.09.2020
Kravchuk: There won't be unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in future

Kravchuk: There won't be unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in future

09:22 21.09.2020
Kravchuk backs 'good proposal' to move TCG talks from Belarus to Austria

Kravchuk backs 'good proposal' to move TCG talks from Belarus to Austria

12:14 17.09.2020
Harmash: I am absolute adherent of 'non-alternative' Minsk process

Harmash: I am absolute adherent of 'non-alternative' Minsk process

10:28 17.09.2020
Discussion about Rada resolution on local elections does not allow moving on to resolving other issues of TCG – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Discussion about Rada resolution on local elections does not allow moving on to resolving other issues of TCG – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

09:56 17.09.2020
Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

09:40 17.09.2020
TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

18:35 16.09.2020
Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

18:35 16.09.2020
Kravchuk demands apology from Gryzlov for words about ORDLO as 'their separate territory,' saying it is Ukraine's territory – source

Kravchuk demands apology from Gryzlov for words about ORDLO as 'their separate territory,' saying it is Ukraine's territory – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges Rada to approve anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024

Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

Revised bill on tourism to help promoting Ukraine abroad – Tkachenko

Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

LATEST

Zelensky urges Rada to approve anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024

Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

Revised bill on tourism to help promoting Ukraine abroad – Tkachenko

Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

Ukraine intends to agree with European Commission on financing Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation

Suspect Pulatov in MH17 case ready to testify, but his lawyers object

Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

Deciphering of 'black boxes' of An-26 plane crashed in Kharkiv region starts, will continue up to five days – Urusky

EU ambassadors expand individual anti-Russian sanctions over Crimean bridge - media

UIA cancels flights to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD