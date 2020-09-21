Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak, during a telephone conversation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, discussed the current security situation in Ukraine.

"It was noted that the armed aggression of Russia in Donbas is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the security and stability of all countries in Europe and the world," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the Facebook page.

During the conversation, the parties paid special attention to the further development of military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach thanked for the contribution of our state to NATO operations and pledged its dedication to partnership with Ukraine and commitment to deepening cooperation," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In turn, Khomchak thanked for assistance in granting Ukraine the status of a member of the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partnership.

"Today our cooperation is filled with practical content. As an example, today the active phase of the strategic command and staff exercise 'United Efforts 2020' with the support of Ukraine's partners has started," he said.

Khomchak said that the United Efforts 2020 exercise is unique in terms of its scope, composition of forces and means and the involvement of partner countries.

The interlocutors agreed to coordinate united efforts and contact on a regular basis in the future, "in particular, it was about a personal meeting."