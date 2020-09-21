Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Crimean activist and blogger Nariman Memedeminov has been released from Russian penal establishment after two and a half years in prison, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"The greatest joy on this day is that I heard the voice of Crimean activist Nariman Memedeminov, who was just released after two and a half years of Russian imprisonment. We spoke on the phone, but this is the feeling when it was as if I was there. He is going home now and most of all wants to hug his family and friends," she wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

As reported, Russian security forces detained Memedeminov at the end of March 2018. Memedeminov was charged under Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of Russia (public calls for terrorist activities made using the Internet).

In October 2019, the Southern Military District Court of Russia's Rostov-on-Don sentenced Memedeminov to two and a half years in prison.