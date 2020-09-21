Facts

17:31 21.09.2020

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

1 min read
Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Crimean activist and blogger Nariman Memedeminov has been released from Russian penal establishment after two and a half years in prison, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"The greatest joy on this day is that I heard the voice of Crimean activist Nariman Memedeminov, who was just released after two and a half years of Russian imprisonment. We spoke on the phone, but this is the feeling when it was as if I was there. He is going home now and most of all wants to hug his family and friends," she wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

As reported, Russian security forces detained Memedeminov at the end of March 2018. Memedeminov was charged under Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of Russia (public calls for terrorist activities made using the Internet).

In October 2019, the Southern Military District Court of Russia's Rostov-on-Don sentenced Memedeminov to two and a half years in prison.

Tags: #crimea #dzhaparova #blogger
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 21.09.2020
U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

11:19 17.09.2020
Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

13:47 16.09.2020
SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

16:08 15.09.2020
Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

15:18 15.09.2020
Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

10:38 15.09.2020
U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

13:41 09.09.2020
Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

14:51 05.09.2020
Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

14:03 26.08.2020
Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

LATEST

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Ukrainian-U.S. Alpha rocket flight first stage successful – Firefly Aerospace

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD