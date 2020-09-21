Facts

12:05 21.09.2020

Ukrainian-U.S. Alpha rocket flight first stage successful – Firefly Aerospace

2 min read
Ukrainian-U.S. Alpha rocket flight first stage successful – Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Inc., a U.S. rocket and space technology company owned by Ukrainian businessman Max Polyakov, has successfully performed pre-flight tests of its first Alpha rocket.

The four Reaver engines performed 35 seconds of thrust vector control maneuvers, challenging the flame deflectors to constrain all that Reaver power, the company's press service said.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. said that this test was a major step in Firefly's march to its first flight.

The launch of the rocket will be not only a big milestone for the company, but for the entire Noosphere, Polyakov said. He said that the company is building a large space vertical, which includes many companies, and it will soon be ready to provide the full range of services in the space industry – from launching payloads and manufacturing satellites, to control systems and data analysis.

In his opinion, the launch of this rocket will be an important event for Ukraine.

It will show, first of all, to the young generation that Ukraine is capable of producing an intellectual product, that space is not a dream, but a reality, he said. Polyakov said that he has invested a lot of efforts and funds in the development of science in Ukraine, and the company has already launched seven engineering schools and is planning to develop this sphere. He expressed the hope that the launch of Alpha rocket will motivate students.

Tags: #alpha #firefly_aerospace
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 27.07.2018
Abolition of restrictions on work of private companies in Ukraine's space sector on agenda of Ukraine-U.S. relations - Firefly Aerospace

Abolition of restrictions on work of private companies in Ukraine's space sector on agenda of Ukraine-U.S. relations - Firefly Aerospace

13:52 18.08.2015
Five Russians involved in international terrorism seized in Kyiv – Ukrainian Security Service

Five Russians involved in international terrorism seized in Kyiv – Ukrainian Security Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

LATEST

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD