09:40 17.09.2020

TCG participants state that ceasefire in Donbas observed, discuss preparations for next stage of detainees' mutual release – President's Office

 Participants of the regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) which was held in the format of videoconference on Wednesday, September 16, stated that the ceasefire regime in Donbas, introduced on July 27, 2020, was observed, despite some provocative attacks by illegal armed formations.

"The Ukrainian delegation called for exhaustive measures to preserve the comprehensive regime of silence, in particular through the proper implementation of a package of additional measures to maintain the ceasefire regime," the presidential press service said.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk expressed gratitude to the OSCE and its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for their mediation efforts aimed at resolving the international armed conflict in Donbas. "We have never questioned the OSCE mandate and we are against its transfer to anyone," he said.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached in Paris on December 2019 by the leaders of the Normandy format's member states on ensuring full and unconditional access of the International Committee of the Red Cross to all detainees.

"The Ukrainian side provides such access in full, which is confirmed by reports on the work of international humanitarian organizations in Ukraine. Ukraine's position on the access of the ICRC to detainees in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, which must be ensured in the near future, has been clearly stated," he said.

The TCG continued to discuss the issue of preparation for the next stage of mutual release of detainees under the all for all principle. The Ukrainian side reiterated that Ukrainians illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territories should be released immediately and without any political conditions.

Tags: #presidents_office #tcg
