Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

Members of the Holos faction in parliament registered a resolution on the creation of a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the facts of possible involvement of top Ukrainian officials in the detention of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) fighters in Belarus and subsequent extradition to Russia, faction head Serhiy Rakhmanin has said.

"The draft resolution on the creation of an interim commission of inquiry, which is to unravel the mysterious story around the Wagner members, has been registered. The Holos faction has fulfilled its promise. Our colleague Roman Kostenko will be the chairman of the temporary investigative commission. Especially for those who care about the preservation of state secrets: keeping secrets and protecting lies are two different things. TIC is able to separate one from the other. Time will tell who leaked what," Rakhmanin said on Wednesday on his Facebook page.

As reported, on July 29, 33 members of the Wagner PMC were detained near Minsk.

On August 12, the Office of the Prosecutor General (Ukraine) applied to the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Belarus with requests to extradite 28 people from the Russian private military company "Wagner."

"All 28 persons, including nine citizens of Ukraine, were informed of suspicion of participation in a terrorist organization (part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv elected preventive measures in form of detention for the suspects," reported the press service of the Prosecutor General`s Office.

The Ukrainian side said that these persons "took an active part in hostilities on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of the terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR."

However, on August 14 it became known that Belarus handed over to Russia 32 of the 33 detained "Wagnerites." On August 18, a number of Ukrainian media reported that SBI and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense were preparing an operation to detain members of the Wagner PMC. According to the media, they were supposed to fly from Minsk to Istanbul, but during the flight one of the passengers had to simulate deterioration in health, as a result of which the plane had to make an emergency landing in Kyiv, where the Wagner members were to be detained.

The media claimed that the operation was reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, after which, as a result of a leak, the Belarusian special services learned about it.

The information was denied by the authorities. Thus, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the trip of the Wagner PMC fighters, during which they were detained in Belarus, was a special operation of the Russian special services. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak interpreted the information about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the appearance and detention of Russian militants in Belarus as deliberate misinformation. The Security Service of Ukraine also denied their involvement in the story with the appearance and detention of "Wagner fighters" in Belarus.

On September 15, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia opposed the creation of a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the facts of the possible involvement of top officials of Ukraine in the extradition of the Wagner fighters from Belarus to Russia.

"I am categorically against the creation of any TIC for the work of special services. This is not discussed at all in a broad context, for this you need to have access to state secrets and obtain appropriate access to the materials," Arahamia said to journalists at a briefing.