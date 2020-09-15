Facts

11:16 15.09.2020

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times over the past day, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, on September 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group three times," the JFO said in the morning report on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

In particular, violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded near Avdiivka and Maryinka. In these areas, unaimed shots towards Ukrainian positions using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms were recorded.

"Unaimed shots did not pose a threat to life and health, so our servicemen did not open fire in response. There were no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the headquarters said.

In addition, an enemy's unmanned aircraft was found in the area of Pyschevyk, which crossed the contact line. By means of electromagnetic warfare, the enemy's drone was destroyed.

It is also noted that in the area of the JFO, other components of the defense forces are duly performing tasks. The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, extinguished the fire near the settlement of Mykolaivka, located in Donetsk region.

"Since the beginning of the current day, September 15, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front, no violations of the agreements that entered into force on July 27, 2020 have been recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
