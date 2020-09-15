Reznikov calls myth information about Ukrainian military positions inspection near Shumy

Information that an inspection was planned at Ukrainian combat positions near Shumy is a myth, said Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The myth that there should have been an inspection at Ukrainian combat positions, this is not true, there was even no talk about this," Reznikov said on air during the "Svoboda Slova" (Freedom of Speech) program on ICTV on Monday, September 14.

Reznikov said that it was an investigation as an exception, which was agreed with the Special Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau.

"Further, there was a discussion as an exception, argument for that OSCE SMM should be trusted, it was agreed with Ms Heidi Grau - she said that this is an exception, she held consultations with her colleagues - as an exception, an investigation will be made with the possibility to come to the "gray zone" on the spot and see if a new trench has been dug there or it is an old one. It was not about visiting the combat positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was about visiting jointly in the JCCC regime, in presence of OSCE representatives, this place in the 'gray zone.' There was no talk of any inspection of Ukrainian combat positions by Russian-led fighters, and I ask you not to spread this myth," Reznikov said.