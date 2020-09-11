Facts

10:38 11.09.2020

Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

Leader of the Batkivschyna party and parliamentary faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, received a negative test result for COVID-19 on Friday, the politician's press secretary Maryna Soroka said.

"Yulia Volodymyrivna has just received a negative test result for COVID-19. The coronavirus has been overcome. She feels much better. Pneumonia remains, but the treatment is successful, and soon she will return to normal life and work," Soroka wrote on Facebook.

As reported, information about Tymoshenko's COVID-19 disease appeared on August 25. The politician's press secretary Maryna Soroka said that Tymoshenko's condition was assessed as grave.

