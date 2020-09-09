Facts

17:03 09.09.2020

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that now every fact of violation of the ceasefire in Donbas is being investigated in detail, and after the death of a Ukrainian serviceman on September 6, there are no more combat losses and shelling for several days.

"You all know that there was silence for 42 days. I believe that for us this is a victory. To be honest, there were no combat losses for 41 days. On the 42 day we lost a man, we are working out and analyzing the details of what exactly happened. Indeed, it is important for us. We analyze each episode in detail. Unfortunately, we lost a person, my condolences to all family and friends. After that now we again have no combat losses, and, thank God, now there is no shelling," he said at a briefing on Wednesday during a working trip to Khmelnytsky region.

