16:31 09.09.2020

TCG members agree on joint inspection near Shumy village with participation of OSCE coordinator representative

Participants of the consultations of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas agreed on a joint inspection near the Shumy settlement with the participation of OSCE coordinator representative.

"The Ukrainian side will provide logistics and security guarantees to all participants in the inspection," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said following an extraordinary meeting of the TCG in the format of a videoconference, which took place on Wednesday in order to prevent a breakdown of the full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas.

The President's Office said that the OSCE has once again confirmed the inconsistency of any accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Shumy settlement from July 5 to September 2.

Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Yaşar Halit Çevik said that this fact was stated in their report dated September 5, 2020.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk said that today gives hope for the implementation of the ceasefire regime in the future by all parties.

"To this end, the Ukrainian side will use any mechanisms both within the TCG and within the Normandy Format, which will save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians. We remain fully committed to the peace process and implementation of the agreements reached," he said.

Earlier in the media there was information about the order of the so-called head of the "DPR" Denys Pushylin from September 7 to start shelling Ukrainian positions in the area of the village of Shumy. Pushylin said that the Ukrainian servicemen allegedly violated one of the points of the ceasefire agreement and started to illegally set up positions in the area of the village.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces denied the charges. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) observers in their report of September 5 also confirmed the absence of any changes in the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the specified area.

