Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a little more than 20% of the funds were spent from the Fund for Combating COVID-19, and funds from other programs that were taken from it will be "gradually opened."

"First of all, a little more than 20% of the COVID fund has been spent. The means were taken from other programs for COVID fund to keep us calm. And we said that we would gradually open some means that will be associated, at least with hospitals, with certain other programs. As for some roads on which funds were spent, then, firstly, and it is true, there are some important infrastructural projects. For example, you need to get to some hospitals, therefore, a lot of money was spent on roads. For example, you need to get to some hospitals, and a lot of money has been spent on roads that lead to support hospitals or schools, and this needs to be done," he said at a briefing on Tuesday during a working trip to Zhytomyr region.

Zelensky also noted that billions are spent monthly from the COVID Fund to support Ukrainian citizens, pensioners, and people who do not receive their salaries.

"At state-owned enterprises during the COVID period, people receive wages, miners receive wages when everything is stopped in the world now, both exports and imports have dropped," he said.