Facts

13:34 08.09.2020

Kyiv to strongly oppose attempts of special services of Belarus, Russia to use openness of Ukraine'a borders for Belarusians to damage relations between peoples – Kuleba

1 min read
Kyiv to strongly oppose attempts of special services of Belarus, Russia to use openness of Ukraine'a borders for Belarusians to damage relations between peoples – Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus, as before, can enter Ukraine legally, despite the restrictions imposed on the entry of foreigners into our country, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Despite the restrictions on the entry of foreigners, the Ukrainian border is open for Belarusian citizens who want to cross it legally. At the same time, we will strongly oppose any attempts by the special services of Belarus or Russia to use this openness of ours in order to damage relations between the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page.

Tags: #kuleba #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:46 08.09.2020
Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

12:45 08.09.2020
Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

12:33 08.09.2020
No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

11:15 08.09.2020
Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

10:40 08.09.2020
Departure of Belarusian oppositionists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov from country is not voluntary –Gerashchenko

Departure of Belarusian oppositionists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov from country is not voluntary –Gerashchenko

10:11 08.09.2020
Border Guard Service confirms arrival of two oppositionists from Belarus to Ukraine, but not Kolesnikova

Border Guard Service confirms arrival of two oppositionists from Belarus to Ukraine, but not Kolesnikova

09:46 08.09.2020
Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

Member of Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Kolesnikova detained on border with Ukraine - state media

09:40 07.09.2020
Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

Provocations by illegal armed groups in JFO zone obvious attempts to disrupt ceasefire regime in Donbas – Kuleba

18:00 04.09.2020
Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

13:32 04.09.2020
Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Ukraine intends to submit new evidence on Ilovaisk tragedy to International Criminal Court – PGO

LATEST

Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

Balukh placed in intensive care unit - MP Gerashchenko

Family of MP Palytsia owns 10% of crude oil business of Privat Group

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Ukraine intends to submit new evidence on Ilovaisk tragedy to International Criminal Court – PGO

Meeting of Four leaders' advisors should be held on Sept 11 – Zelensky

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for continuation of ceasefire for safety of Ukrainian citizens

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD