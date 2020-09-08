Kyiv to strongly oppose attempts of special services of Belarus, Russia to use openness of Ukraine'a borders for Belarusians to damage relations between peoples – Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus, as before, can enter Ukraine legally, despite the restrictions imposed on the entry of foreigners into our country, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Despite the restrictions on the entry of foreigners, the Ukrainian border is open for Belarusian citizens who want to cross it legally. At the same time, we will strongly oppose any attempts by the special services of Belarus or Russia to use this openness of ours in order to damage relations between the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page.