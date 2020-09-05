Facts

15:33 05.09.2020

Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

2 min read
Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

The Ministry of Health is in negotiations with foreign companies regarding the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 immediately after their registration, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We are negotiating with AstraZeneca regarding the number of vaccines they will be ready to supply to us. It has already been decided that, if confirmed, we are ready to make an advance payment. In addition, we are negotiating with a Chinese manufacturer, which is also at the third stage of testing. Ukraine was accepted into the COVAX initiative on the distribution of vaccines - 20% of the population, about 8 million doses for our country. The process of signing the relevant agreements, memorandums is underway, so that after the registration of vaccines we could receive them. We also communicate with other companies," he said.

In addition, the minister said that the Ministry of Health is increasing its capacity to combat the pandemic.

"Laboratory centers are provided with tests for about 1.5 months. The tests are purchased mainly from two Ukrainian manufacturers, they are also purchased at the expense of the World Bank. In five months, we resumed the work of laboratory centers (from four to 69), and increased the number of PCR tests per day from 200 to almost 25,000. The total number of tests made has already reached almost 1.7 million," Stepanov said.

He also noted that the situation with the incidence of doctors with COVID-19 has changed: to date, the number of sick doctors has decreased by almost four times.

Tags: #covid_19 #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:55 05.09.2020
Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

11:37 05.09.2020
Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

18:56 03.09.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

10:41 03.09.2020
Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

09:14 03.09.2020
Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

09:17 27.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

09:20 26.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

11:53 24.08.2020
Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

11:18 24.08.2020
Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

14:56 22.08.2020
The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

LATEST

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

Tanker Delfi causes oil spill again

Iraqi Defense Minister visits Ukraine for first time

Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD