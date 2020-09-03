President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet with Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis on September 2, before the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to collect $350 million from PrivatBank in favor of offshore companies, as he was on regional working trips.

"This meeting was impossible either theoretically or physically. The president was in Poltava region on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, without returning to Kyiv, he flew to Kharkv region by helicopter," Adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the information disseminated in the media about such a meeting.

Podoliak also believes that it is time "to end with speculations based on false story."

"The story of PrivatBank and Surkis brothers is only the story of the courts, as well as of those who a few years ago made all this up with their unreasoned and legally incorrect steps towards nationalization, and should, in theory, now pay off their debts with their money," he said.