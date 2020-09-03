Facts

12:21 03.09.2020

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

1 min read
President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet with Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis on September 2, before the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to collect $350 million from PrivatBank in favor of offshore companies, as he was on regional working trips.

"This meeting was impossible either theoretically or physically. The president was in Poltava region on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, without returning to Kyiv, he flew to Kharkv region by helicopter," Adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the information disseminated in the media about such a meeting.

Podoliak also believes that it is time "to end with speculations based on false story."

"The story of PrivatBank and Surkis brothers is only the story of the courts, as well as of those who a few years ago made all this up with their unreasoned and legally incorrect steps towards nationalization, and should, in theory, now pay off their debts with their money," he said.

Tags: #surkis #presidents_office #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 03.09.2020
Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

09:23 03.09.2020
Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

09:17 03.09.2020
PrivatBank loses in $350 mln dispute with Surkis brothers in Pechersky district court – PrivatBank's lawyer

PrivatBank loses in $350 mln dispute with Surkis brothers in Pechersky district court – PrivatBank's lawyer

18:16 17.08.2020
Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

15:16 17.08.2020
NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

11:16 17.08.2020
President's Office denies statement by Belarusian administration saying that Kyiv calls for new election in country

President's Office denies statement by Belarusian administration saying that Kyiv calls for new election in country

11:33 13.08.2020
PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

14:22 10.08.2020
PrivatBank launches biometric POS terminals with face identification

PrivatBank launches biometric POS terminals with face identification

15:53 07.08.2020
Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

15:34 07.08.2020
Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

LATEST

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD